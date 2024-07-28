H.D. Kumaraswamy flays Congress for ‘confrontational behaviour’ with Centre

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy on Sunday slammed the Congress government for, what he termed, its confrontational behaviour with the Centre and called for a “change in its approach”.

Speaking to presspersons, Mr. Kumaraswamy said that the State government was criticising the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi daily instead of working for the betterment of the people.

He urged the Congress to shun “petty mindedness” and “politics of hate” and said that development should not be mixed with politics. Mr. Kumaraswamy was critical of the State government for repeatedly stating that the Centre had meted out injustice to Karnataka with respect to devolution of funds and said that there was no truth in that .

In a federal structure there are certain guidelines that are followed pertaining to allocation of funds and that is how the country is administered. But by repeatedly castigating the Centre and adopting a confrontational approach the State was losing opportunity to secure assistance, said Mr. Kumaraswamy.

He recalled that when he was the Chief Minister, he had to deal with the Centre and had a more convivial approach. “When Kodagu was devastated by floods in 2018, I was the CM and Mr. Modi telephoned me and promised all assistance. What prevents the State government from cultivating such a relationship with the Centre,” he questioned.

“But instead of promoting an atmosphere of mutual cooperation, the State government was issuing circulars that no government employees should meet me when I visit the State or Mandya which is my constituency. In the absence of local officials how is it possible to procure information of any projects,” remarked Mr. Kumaraswamy.

He also criticised the State government for not doing enough homework before approaching the Centre for funds. ‘’The State government’s grouse is that ₹3,000 crore for the Peripheral Ring Road in Bengaluru, ₹5,300 crore for the Upper Bhadra project etc. have not been released. But has the State government made sufficient allocation in the Budget to meet its share of contribution by way of matching grants,” questioned Mr. Kumaraswamy and said that such allegations are being levelled by the State to cover its own failures.

Despite several reminders to the State to submit utilisation certificates of Central funds meant for various projects, the government failed to do, he added.

On the Congress criticism that he was not doing enough to voice the concerns of Karnataka over the Cauvery issue, Mr. Kumaraswamy shot back saying that when former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda speaks for Karnataka in the Rajya Sabha, there is opposition from the DMK members. But no Congress members stands by Mr. Deve Gowda, said Mr. Kumaraswamy who also questioned why Congress leaders did not meet Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who is part of the INDIA bloc, to persuade him to not to oppose the Mekedatu project.