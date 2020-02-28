H.D. Kote man sentenced for possessing tiger skin

Mysuru

A court in Gundlupet recently found a man guilty of possessing tiger skin and has sentenced him to three years’ imprisonment.

The ruling delivered by Chandrashekar P. Diddi, Senior Civil Judge and JFMC, Gundlupet, said the offence is punishable under section 51 of the Wildlife Protection Act and the convict was also directed to pay a fine of ₹10,000 as fine in default of which he would undergo imprisonment for another two months.

The Range Forest Officer of Maddur division of Bandipur Tiger Reserve had filed a case against Syed Aslam of Taraka village in H.D. Kote taluk of Mysuru district and two others for possessing tiger skin.

The RFO had received wireless message on January 2, 2008 and nabbed Syed Aslam at the Hongalli-Baragi road junction while his two accomplices fled from the scene.

On searching the bag of Syed Aslam, the RFO and his team recovered the skin of a tiger which was allegedly killed in Antharasanthe range of Nagarahole national park with a muzzle gun by one Venkata. Based on the information the officials tracked down Venkata and arrested him besides seizing 18 tiger nails from him. A separate case has been registered against him for tiger poaching.

The court relied on the expertise and information provided by the Centre for Wildlife Studies in identification of the poached tiger based on its stripes.