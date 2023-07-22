ADVERTISEMENT

H.D. Deve Gowda expresses concern over Manipur

July 22, 2023 08:36 am | Updated 08:36 am IST

Centre should act in a manner that restores the confidence of the people not just in Manipur and the North East but the entire nation, said the former PM

The Hindu Bureau

Janata Dal (Secular) supremo former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda on July 21 tweeted to express concern over the violence in Manipur and said that he “would like to play a role in bringing peace to the North East.”

He said in a tweet, “The Central government should act in a manner that restores the confidence of the people not just in Manipur and the North East but the entire nation. The gesture can be a symbolic one to begin with but has to be followed up with hard reconciliatory steps in the next few days. I am very disturbed. The people of the North East have been very special to me since my days as Prime Minister.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Karnataka

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US