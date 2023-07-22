H.D. Deve Gowda expresses concern over Manipur

July 22, 2023 08:36 am | Updated 08:36 am IST

Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda on July 21 tweeted to express concern over the violence in Manipur and said that he “would like to play a role in bringing peace to the North East.”

He said in a tweet, “The Central government should act in a manner that restores the confidence of the people not just in Manipur and the North East but the entire nation. The gesture can be a symbolic one to begin with but has to be followed up with hard reconciliatory steps in the next few days. I am very disturbed. The people of the North East have been very special to me since my days as Prime Minister.”