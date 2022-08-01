Catch them young: HCL’s TechBee career programme to hire 2,000 Class 12 students in Karnataka

HCL Technologies is currently conducting walk-in training interviews across four cities — Bengaluru, Shivamogga, Hubballi and Mysuru — to hire Class 12 students

HCL Technologies, an IT services and digital transformation solutions provider, is planning to hire over 2,000 fresh talent from Karnataka, under its ‘catch them young’ drive.

As part of its early career programme, TechBee, the firm is currently conducting walk-in training interviews across four cities — Bengaluru, Shivamogga, Hubballi and Mysuru — to hire Class 12 students. Students who have completed Class 12 in 2021 or 2022 with a minimum of 60% with Mathematics or Business Mathematics in their curriculum would be eligible to be part of this programme, the company said.

Bespoke training and mentoring

To offer bespoke training and mentoring initiatives, HCL has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Karnataka Skill Development Corporation (KSDC) to train tech-savvy, enthusiastic individuals seeking to accelerate their careers in IT.

Subbaraman B, Vice President, HCL Technologies, said, “Under TechBee, we aim to hire the best talent, train them and enable them to achieve financial independence at the start of their career. So far, over 8,000 students have been selected for the TechBee programme across the country and are in various stages of their career journey with HCL.’‘

“We, at HCL, observed a lot of interest and potential in students in Karnataka as well. That is why we chose to do these walk-in drives in the state,’‘ he told The Hindu.

Paid internship

After the completion of a 12-month intensive tech training, students will start receiving an annual salary between ₹1.7 lakh to ₹2.2 lakh. During the internship, students will be paid a stipend of ₹10,000 and will also get the opportunity to do an internship on HCL projects. While working at HCL, students may also be able to enrol themselves in an undergraduate degree programme offered by reputed partner institutions like BITS Pilani, SASTRA University and Amity University.

TechBee, HCL’s new people strategy, was piloted in 2017 with a view to identify talent among pre-degree students across the country and create financial independence for them and their families. According to HCL, Class 12 students can visit www.hcltechbee.com for details.