HC: Was due process followed in nominating KSPCB chief?

The Karnataka High Court on Friday observed that prima facie the process of nominating the then MLA K. Sudhakar as chairperson of the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) creates doubts on whether the process followed was really as contemplated in the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Mohammad Nawaz made the observations after perusing the original records related to nomination to the post, and the submissions made by the Advocate-General stating that Dr. Sudhakar’s nomination to the post on June 20, 2019, was done by the then Chief Minister on the condition of “post-facto ratification” in terms of the Act. The Bench was hearing a PIL petition challenging the legality of nominating Dr. Sudhakar, a medical graduate, as chairperson and contending that he did not possess requisite qualifications. Dr. Sudhakar, though later disqualified as an MLA, continued as chairperson since the post is not earmarked for an MLA.

It was admitted by the government that whether Dr. Sudhakar had necessary qualification as per Section 4(2)(a) of the Act was not considered at the time of nomination by the then Chief Minister [H.D. Kumaraswamy]. As per the Act, a person having special knowledge or practical experience in respect of matters relating to environmental protection, or a person having knowledge and experience in administering such institutions dealing with the matters aforesaid, is to be nominated as chairperson.

When A-G Prabhuling K. Navadgi said that though his qualification was not considered initially, it was later found that he had required qualification and post-facto approval was granted on September 3, 2019. The Bench orally observed that nomination made without application of mind cannot be sustained and a fresh process of nomination is required.

Noticing that the June 20 approval by the then CM was on the condition of post-facto approval, the Bench asked the government to explain why this condition was not reflected in the government notification on nomination.

Pointing out that post-facto approval was granted on September 3, 2019, which is after the court issued notice and later summoned the original files related to nomination made to the post, the Bench asked the government to explain why post-facto ratification was done two months after original order of nomination was made.