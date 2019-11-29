HC upholds rule on mandatory land requirement for private PU colleges

The High Court of Karnataka has upheld the rule brought into force in 2006 making it mandatory for all new private pre-university colleges to acquire, within one year from date of letter of intent, a minimum of 25,000 sq.ft. of land on which they intend to construct the college building, including the principal’s chambers, classrooms, and library.

The court also made it clear that the land requirement was mandatory for all PU colleges, irrespective of the number of sections.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S.R. Krishna Kumar passed the order while dismissing an appeal filed by Chetana Educational Trust, Davangere.

The appeal was filed against the July 7, 2015 order of a single judge declining to interfere with the order passed by the government on July 3, 2015 withdrawing recognition granted to 13 PU colleges run by the trust as they possessed lands in the range of 2,700 sq.ft. and 8,000 sq.ft., as against requirement of 25,000 sq.ft.

Rejecting the contentions of the trust, the Bench held that it had failed to explain how Rule 4(2)(a) of the Karnataka Pre-University Education (Academic, Registration, Administration and Grant-in-aid etc.) Rules, 2006, which prescribes the 25,000 sq.ft. land rule, was unscientific and arbitrary/unreasonable.

The Bench held that Rule 4(2)(a) was “in consonance with the object” of the Karnataka Education Act, 1983, enacted to provide for a “planned development of educational institutions”.

Declining to accept the contention of the trust that the land requirement was mandatory only for colleges having six or more sections, the Bench clarified that the rule was silent on colleges having less than six sections and hence was applicable to all PU colleges.

As an amendment was made to Rule 4(2)(a) in October 2018 incorporating the provision that all colleges were to either acquire or “take on lease for at least 30 years” land measuring a minimum of 25,000 sq.ft., the Bench said this would not apply as the trust’s appeal had been filed prior to the amendment.