HC upholds law on one-year compulsory public service after medical courses

Observing that the Constitution of India sanctions “imposing compulsory service for public purposes”, the High Court of Karnataka has upheld the constitutional validity of the Karnataka Compulsory Training Service By Candidates Completed Medical Courses Act, 2012.

Justice Krishna S. Dixit delivered the verdict while disposing of a batch of petitions filed by Bushra Abdul Aleem and several students who were pursuing their medical courses during 2015 when the law was enforced.

However, the court directed the government to constitute a high-level committee or grievance redress cell within two weeks for addressing the complaints of aggrieved candidates in the matter of imposition of fine, working conditions, infrastructural facilities, requirement of residence, commutation etc.

Amendment

The Act, amended in 2017 to remove the word “training” from its title along with a few other changes, prescribes one-year compulsory service in different types of government health institutions for candidates after they complete their undergraduate, postgraduate and super-speciality medical courses in Karnataka. “Article 23(2) in so many words permits the State to impose compulsory service for “public purposes”, which expression is wide enough to include not only military or police service but also other social services like the medical services, that too, for a short period of one year and with remuneration and designation,” and there were debates in Parliament by none other than Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and others, the court said in its August 30 order. The court also noted that the government had fixed a monthly remuneration almost on par with comparable regular recruits’ gross salary for those drawn under “one year compulsory service”.

The court directed the government to lay down guidelines within two months for regulating the exercise of determining penalty amount; and for payment of the fine amount in just and reasonable instalments with the current banking rate of interest on such delayed payment.

Also, the guidelines have to be issued for deferring the compulsory service for a short period or for providing for split service period in cases of genuine difficulty not arising from the fault of the candidates, subject to reasonable riders so that the hardship is mitigated, on proof of reasonable grounds.

The high court held that the minority medical institutions cannot claim exception from applicability of this law. However, it said that new law would will not apply to candidates completing postgraduate and superspeciality courses from NIMHANS, which does not come under definition of the Act for these two courses but such an exemption may not be available for its undergraduate courses.

Meanwhile, the court rejected other claims like the new law is arbitrary, discriminatory, violates Article 14, amounts to unreasonable restriction to right to profession, etc; apart from declining to accept contention that penalty in the range of ₹15 lakh to ₹30 lakh was exorbitant.