HC upholds law on grant of mining leases only through public auctions

Observing that provisions made in the law for grant of prospecting-cum-mining-lease only through auction was “to reduce arbitrariness in the process and to make it more transparent,” the Karnataka High Court has upheld the constitutional validity of the amendments made in this regard by the Union government to the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act in 2015.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice H.T. Narendra Prasad passed the order while rejecting a petition filed by MSPL Ltd., a flagship company of the Baldota Group of Companies, engaged in iron ore mining, processing, and export.

The company had questioned the constitutional validity of Section 10A of the Act as it puts a rider on considering applications for mining leases submitted prior to the amendment coming into force, and a portion of Section 11 that makes it mandatory for the State to grant prospecting-cum-mining-lease only through public auction.

“...after the amendment came into force, the applicants who apply for prospecting licences and mining leases will have to compete with others by participating in the process of auction, which certainly improves the transparency of the process of allocation of mineral resources. We do not see how the said provisions of Section 10A and Section 11 as amended by the amendment Act are manifestly arbitrary,” the Bench observed.

In fact, the Bench said, “The amendments have been brought about to reduce arbitrariness in the process and to make it more transparent. Moreover, in case of pending applications, restrictions have been imposed which are reasonable...”

“We do not see violation of any fundamental right guaranteed by the Constitution of India due to the impugned amendments. Section 10A has been enacted to give way to auction regime. However, the legislature has protected various categories of applications filed prior to the date of which the amendment of the Act came into force,” the Bench observed.