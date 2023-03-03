HC upholds govt. decision of demoting BEO instead of compulsorily retiring him from service as recommended by Lokayukta

March 03, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

The power of the disciplinary authority of the State government to exercise discretion in the imposition of penalty or otherwise on the delinquent public servant cannot be taken away merely because a recommendation is made by the Lokayukta for imposition of a particular penalty, said the High Court of Karnataka.

Lokayukta’s plea

Justice M. Nagaprasanna passed the order while dismissing a petition filed by the Lokayukta.

The Lokayukta, in its petition, had questioned the government’s decision of merely demoting a public servant instead of compulsorily retiring him from the service as was recommended in the report of the disciplinary inquiry. The inquiry was conducted by the Lokayukta by appointing an inquiry officer on a reference made by the government.

It was claimed in the Lokayukta’s petition that there was no reason indicated in the Government Order of 2021 for reducing the penalty on Chandrashekar, who was working as second division assistant in the office of the Block Education Officer at Aurad in Bidar, as against the penalty of compulsory retirement recommended in the inquiry report.

Government’s contention

However, the government had contended that the discretion was vested with the disciplinary authority to impose a penalty or otherwise and the petitioner — the Lokayukta — cannot be considered to be an aggrieved person against the orders passed by the disciplinary authority imposing a particular penalty.

The government had also argued that the reduction in rank was imposed upon the delinquent officer for the reason that he was acquitted in the criminal case on the ground that there was no work pending for the officer to demand or accept a bribe of ₹700 in 2009. Besides, the government had pointed out that the delinquent officer was not left scot-free but a penalty of reversion to a lower grade was imposed on him.