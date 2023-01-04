HC upholds detaining order against habitual offender

January 04, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Kalaburagi Bench of the High Court of Karnataka has upheld the Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner’s order to detain Mohammad Firdos Arif Ansari, a 42-year-old resident of Ansari Mohalla in Aland town of Kalaburagi district, with a view to maintaining peace, law and order in the town.

As per details available, Deputy Commissioner Yeshwanth Gurukar had, on May 25, 2022, ordered the detention of Ansari, a known habitual offender and goonda element, under the Karnataka Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Bootleggers, Drug-offenders, Gamblers, Goondas, Immoral Traffic Offenders, Slum-grabbers and Video or Audio Pirates Act 1985. His detention order was initially upheld and extended for an year by a three-member committee formed by the State government.

The decision of the Deputy Commissioner and the government was later challenged in the Kalaburagi Bench of the High Court. After hearing both the parties, the High Court, on Wednesday, upheld the detention order.

Additional Advocate General Dhyan Chinnappa appeared for the State.

Ansari is now detained at a prison in Belagavi.

Responding to the High Court decision, Mr. Gurukar asserted that there will be no place for any law-breakers in the district.

“Maintaining peace, law and order in the district is my top priority. It gains more significance in view of the imminent Assembly elections expected to be held in a few months. Those who break the laws of the land and attempt to disturb peace in society will be dealt with sternly,” Mr. Gurukar said, commending Superintendent of Police Isha Pant for her relentless work for maintaining peace, law and order in the district.