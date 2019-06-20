HC: Unsatisfied with police action against use of goods vehicle to ferry passengers

The High Court of Karnataka has said that prima facie it is unsatisfied with the steps taken by the State police against transportation of labourers and children in goods vehicle in violation of law.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice H.T. Narendra Prasad made the observation on a PIL petition filed by the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority. “We have perused the compliance report along with the annexure as well as the action plan, and implementation details submitted by the Karnataka State police. It is true that some steps have been taken. But, we find that though it is claimed that in a large number of cases it was found that passengers were carried in contravention of law by goods vehicles, in very few cases, suspension of registration of vehicles and permits had been done,” the Bench observed. The Bench said: “It is not clear whether special drives were conducted by the police near schools to detect unauthorised transportation of students in goods vehicles or autorickshaws. Prima facie, we are not satisfied with the steps taken by the State.”

Following the observations, the government counsel sought time to submit a fresh status report. Further hearing on the petition has been adjourned till July 16.

The petition had said that lack of affordable transport system in the State has resulted in use of goods vehicle to transport labourers, children, and instances of transporting passengers beyond the permissible limits in passenger vehicles.