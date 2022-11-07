HC to hear on November 16 transport aggregators’ plea seeking modification of interim order on auto fares

ADVERTISEMENT

The High Court of Karnataka will hear on November 16 an application filed by the transport technology aggregators [Ola, Uber, and Rapido], seeking modification of the court’s interim allowing them to levy only 10% additional charge over and above the fares fixed by the State government and the applicable GST for allowing autorickshaw service platform.

Justice C.M. Poonacha, before whom the petitions came up for hearing on Monday, said that he will hear the pleas on November 16, while asking the government to file its statement of objection.

The aggregators have sought for modification of the October 14 interim order as the State government has now requested the court to grant four more weeks to formulate a fare regulation.

The government on October 14 assured the court that it would formulate within 15 days a fare regulation keeping in mind the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines (MVAG), 2020 notified by the Central government.

The petitioner-aggregators have sought permission to levy service charges and fares in terms of the MVAG-2020 till the State government comes out with its own regulation on fares and pointed out that they are suffering losses in providing autorickshaw services by collecting only 10% additional charges.

While adjourning the hearing, the court granted four weeks to the State government to arrive at an amicable solution and formulate fare regulation as the government has already initiated talks with the stakeholders.