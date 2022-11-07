HC to hear maintainability of PIL plea questioning appointment of Vidyashankar as VTU V-C  

The High Court of Karnataka on Monday adjourned to December 2 the hearing on maintainability of a PIL petition, which had questioned legality of appointment of S. Vidyashankar as Vice-Chancellor of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), Belagavi.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Prasanna B. Varale and Justice Ashok S. Kinagi adjourned hearing on the petition, filed by B. Shivaraj, a retired professor and former acting vice-chancellor of University of Mysore.

The Bench said that it will hear whether the petition is maintainable after the government advocate raised preliminary objection for considering the petition while pointing out that a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) is not maintainable in law on the service matter like appointments as the petitioner was not a contender for the post and hence he cannot be not an aggrieved person to challenge the appointment as per apex court’s verdicts.

It has been contended in the petition that the search committee, set up to recommend three names for V-C post of the VTU, was illegal as the committee had no nomination of the University Grants Commission (UGC) as per the norms. Also, the committee consisted of two persons associated with the VTU contrary to UGC’s regulation that states that no person associated with the university concerned should be part of the search committee.

Besides, Mr. Vidyashankar has been facing several allegations, including a few criminal cases on his illegal acts allegedly done during his tenure as the V-C of the Karnataka State Open University, it has been stated in the petition.