HC to hear govt’s appeal on CET ranking on September 19

A single judge had quashed CET-2022 ranking for UG engineering courses

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
September 15, 2022 21:03 IST

The High Court will hear on September 19 the appeal filed by the State government challenging a single judge’s September 3 order of quashing CET-2022 ranking for undergraduate engineering courses and directing the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) to redo the ranking by taking II PU marks and CET-2022 marks in the ratio of 50:50, even for students who passed II PU in 2021

Procedural defects

The appeal came up before a Division Bench, comprising acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice S. Vishwajith Shetty, on Thursday, and the Bench said that it would hear the appeal on September 19 as there were procedural defects in the appeal, which the government had to rectify.

The government, in its appeal, has contended that students, who passed II PU in 2021 by taking benefit of the marks awarded by way of a special methodology owing to non-conduct of exams in view of COVID-19, and reappeared for CET-2022 could not be equated with those who passed II PU in 2022 by writing full-fledged exams for consideration of 50% marks of the II PU exam for allotting ranks.

Different yardsticks

The single judge had said that the government could not have have adopted two different yardsticks, for the students passed II PU in 2021 and in 2022, for allotting ranks in CET-2022.

The KEA too has filed a separate appeal challenging the single judge’s verdict.

