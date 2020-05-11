HC to give appointments for physical filing of cases in Bengaluru

The Karnataka High Court will allow physical filing of cases on an experimental basis on May 13, 14, and 15 at its Principal Bench in Bengaluru.

However, advocates, clerks and party-in-person litigants will have to get prior appointments for entry to the court premises for physical filing of new cases, said a notification issued on May 11.

To get an appointment, one has to send an email to hck-filing@hck.gov.in and the registry will process the requests and send through email details of the date of appointment, time and counter number.

They will be allowed to enter the court premises only through gate number 5 on production of printed or soft copy of appointment intimation and on clearing health screening at the entry point. They will have to stand in queue to reach filling counters and wearing of mask is mandatory. As many as five cases can be filed by a person at a time.

However, this experimental system will be cancelled if the advocates/parties-in-person litigants/advocates’ clerks are found not following the safety norms of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing, the notification stated.

The notification also made it clear that the system of filling cases through e-mail introduced during lockdown period would continue. Further details can be obtained from the official website of the High Court.