HC to examine legality of SIT probe against Jarkiholi

March 10, 2022 20:05 IST

Single judge to hear the two petitions filed by woman

A single judge of the High Court of Karnataka will now hear the two petitions filed by the woman who had lodged a rape case against former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi last year.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice S.R. Krishna Kumar passed the order while disposing of a PIL petition, which had also questioned the legality of setting up an Special Investigation Team (SIT), which had probed the rape case.

Advertising

Advertising

The Bench said there was no need to continue the PIL petition as the complainant has filed two petitions, in one of which she had questioned the legality of the SIT.

A Division Bench of the High Court, while hearing the PIL, had in July, 2021, restrained the SIT from filing the final investigation report before the trial court. However, the Division Bench on February 3, 2022, had allowed the SIT to submit the investigation report. The SIT on February 4 submitted ‘B’ report before the trial court indicating that it had found no evidence to established the alleged offence.

However, the Supreme Court, on an appeal filed by the complainant woman, had on February 18 directed that the trial court should not act on the report submitted by the SIT while requesting the High Court to decide the matter.

When all the three petitions, the PIL petition filed by one Geeta Misra and the two petitions filed by complainant, came up for hearing on Thursday, the Division Bench said the PIL petition would not have any relevance as the victim herself is before the court, and transferred her petitions to be heard by a single judge as per the subject roaster.