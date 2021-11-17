HC takes cognisance of noise pollution caused by modified silencers

Bengaluru

17 November 2021 01:22 IST

Court directs authorities to conduct drive against noise pollution by vehicles

Taking suo motu cognisance of noise pollution caused by illegal amplification or modification of vehicle silencers, the High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday directed the State government to conduct drives to curb them.

Besides, the court directed the authorities to take into consideration the operation of night clubs and similar establishments which are violating the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control ), Rules, 2000.

Advertising

Advertising

The court also directed the State government to explain under what provision of the law loudspeakers or public address systems were allowed to be used in places of worships, particularly allowing 17 mosques located in Thanisandra locality of Bengaluru city to use loudspeakers in perpetuity.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum issued the directions while hearing a batch of PIL petitions related to noise pollution, particularly by use of loudspeakers in violation of rules.

Not only illegal use of loudspeakers or public address systems, even the modification of silencers of the vehicles is contrary to the provisions of the motor vehicles laws is a menace to the public at large, the Bench observed while directing the State government to submit a detailed action taken to ensure compliance of laws to prevent noise pollution.

The Bench also directed the authorities to spell out the action taken to restrict the places of worships from using loudspeakers contrary to the provisions of the Rules, 2000. The Bench pointed out that residents, particularly living in houses and apartments near main roads are affected by noise pollution caused due to illegal modification of silencers.

Earlier, Sridhar Prabhu, advocate for some of the petitioners, who are residents of apartment complexes in Thanisandra locality in the city, questioned the authority of the Karnataka Boards for Auqaf in issuing a circular stating that use of loudspeaker is permitted for azaan, the call to prayer even between 10 pm and 6 am when the use of loudspeaker is banned under the Rules, 2000.

It was also pointed out that though the rules permit use of loudspeakers between 10 p.m. and 12 a.m. for cultural or religious festive occasion of a limited duration not exceeding fifteen days in all during a calendar year, the authorities have illegally allowed some places of worships to use loudspeakers even during banned hours throughout the year.