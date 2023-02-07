HC takes 45-year-old advocate into custody for a week in a contempt of court proceeding

February 07, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - Bengaluru

The High Court of Karnataka has taken a 45-year-old advocate into judicial custody for a week during the hearing of two separate criminal contempt of court cases initiated suo motu by the court against him way back in 2019 for making wild allegations against several judges and the judiciary.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Prasanna B. Varale and Justice Ashok S. Kinagi, in its order passed on February 2, directed that advocate K.S. Anil to be kept in judicial custody till February 10, the next date of hearing on the contempt case.

The Bench noted that he was earlier trying to avoid bailable warrant issued by the High Court against him for his non-appearance despite service of notice and had not cooperated with the police when they contacted him for serving the warrant.

Also, the Bench pointed out that he had made derogatory statements in his memo in which he had alleged that the contempt proceedings initiated against him “are all big conspiracy against him for fighting against corruption.”

The accused-advocate had also avoided the query of the Court and had behaved arrogantly during earlier hearing, the Bench said, while also pointing out that he had put a question to the Bench as to how can he appear before two courts on one day.

“In spite of our attempts to hear him patiently, the accused started making gestures in the Court,” the Bench said.

“The statements made by the accused... making allegations against the judges of this court clearly shows that the accused has no regards to the judicial system. The accused being a practising advocate and consistent behaviour of the accused on the earlier occasions and today making wild allegations against the judicial system and the judicial officers in particular indicates that he is trying to demean the institution and is lowering the image of the judicial system in public eye,” the Bench observed in its order.

“As such, this Court is left with no other option except to pass an order for taking the accused into judicial custody for committing contempt of Court,” the Bench said while adjourning further hearing till February 10.