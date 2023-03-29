HC summons records of engineer who got canal repaired at ₹5.02 crore in just 3 days during total lockdown

March 29, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

The High Court of Karnataka has summoned records related to the rejection of sanction for conducting an investigation against an executive engineer who had issued a work order without inviting tender when the entire country was under COVID-19 lockdown in March 2020, and claimed to have got the laborious works of repair of a canal done at a cost of ₹5.02 crore in just three days.

Justice M. Nagaprasanna passed the interim order on a petition filed by one Nage Gowda of Krishnarajapet in Mandya district.

The court pointed out from the official records that K. Srinivas, the then executive engineer (now retired) of the Hemavati Left Bank Canal unit, had issued the work order on March 27, 2020, for the construction of a retaining wall to a waste weir halla, improvements to waste weirs, and improvement to sluice canal to one P.K. Shivaramu, the contractor.

ADVERTISEMENT

This was done by availing of the provision of exemption from inviting the tender under the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements Act when the entire country was under total lockdown from March 24, 2020, and no work was being carried out in the country, the court noted.

The contractor had claimed that he completed the laborious works in three days and submitted a bill for ₹5.02 crore, and the bill, on being approved by the executive engineer, was immediately cleared on March 31, the court pointed out.

The petitioner had lodged a private complaint against the executive engineer and others before a trial court, which had ordered for investigation. However, the government had rejected the request for sanction for investigation made by the investigating officer on the ground that a similar case was pending before the Lokayukta for inquiry.

“It shocks as to how the competent authority declined to grant sanction when the proceedings before the Lokayukta was already closed,” the court said while observing that the then executive engineer had “not bartered away his money or the competent authority, who has rejected sanction, has not lost his money. What is bartered away is public money”.