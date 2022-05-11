HC stays setting up of joint legislature panel to examine permission granted to nursing colleges prior to 2021

The High Court of Karnataka has stayed the constitution of a joint legislature committee, set up by the Secretariat of the Legislative Council, to examine the issue of grant of permissions to start nursing colleges prior to 2021.

A vacation Bench of Justice S. Sunil Dutt Yadav passed the interim order on a petition filed by the Karnataka State Association of the Managements of Nursing and Allied Health Sciences Institutions.

The petitioner-association has questioned the legality of setting up of the committee following a debate in the Legislative Council last year on the issued of alleged lapses in granting permission for 62 new nursing colleges and 40 new allied sciences institutions.

It has been contended in the petition that the power of inspection and grant of recognition of nursing colleges is governed by the Indian Nursing Council Act and the legislature panel lacks power to examine this issue.

It is also claimed in the petition that the discussion, pursuant to which the committee is stated to have been constituted, related to the recognition given in the current year and cannot be said to cover all colleges which have been granted permission right from the inception.