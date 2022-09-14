HC stays registration of case against former Mysuru SP, others

ADVERTISEMENT

The High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday stayed the registration of criminal case against former Superintendent and Additional Superintendent of Police of Mysuru district on a private complaint filed by a suspended police head constable, who is an accused in a case of theft of 50 bullets from the police armoury in T. Narasipura police station.

Justice M. Nagaprasanna passed the order on the petitions filed by C.B. Ryshyanth, former SP of Mysuru who is currently SP, Davangere, and P.V. Sneha, former Additional SP of Mysuru and currently Deputy Commissioner of Police, Belagavi, and three other police personnel.

A.N. Krishnegowda, who was working as head constable and accused of theft of 50 bullets, had filed a private complaint before T. Narasipura court, which had ordered registration of FIR against the petitioners. Suspended head constable, against whom charge sheet was filed, had made allegations of excesses against the petitioners.

It was contended in the petition that the head constable was making such false allegations right from the day of his arrest and they were proved false on an inquiry ordered by a magistrate, before whom he was produced in his arrest.

Pointing out that his complaints to the State Police Grievance Cell and the National Human Rights Commission on similar allegations were also found to be false, the petitioners said the suspended constable adopted a new method to harass them by filling the private complaint before the T. Narasipura court on similar allegations.

He also made certain allegations against a magistrate with regard to his private complaint due to which the complaint was transferred before a different magistrate, it was stated in the petition.