HC stays proceedings in money laundering case against Bineesh Kodiyeri

August 10, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The High Court of Karnataka on Thursday stayed further proceedings against Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of former Kerala State secretary of CPI(M) Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, in a money laundering case registered against him for allegedly financing illegal drug trade. Justice Hemant Chandangoudar passed the interim order on a petition filed by Bineesh.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had registered a case against him alleging that the petitioner was involved in financing the drug business of Mohammed Anoop, the prime accused, and others involved in a drugs case registered by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

It was contended on behalf of Bineesh that the proceedings under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act cannot be continued against him as he was not an accused in the case registered against others by the NCB. While directing the ED to file its statement of objection, the court adjourned further hearing on the petition.

