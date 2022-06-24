HC stays NLSUI decision to terminate contract employees

The High Court of Karnataka on Friday stayed the decision of the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) to terminate the service of several of its staff members, who are working on a contract basis in the canteen, mess, and housekeeping sections from 15 to 29 years, by way of voluntary separation scheme (VSS).

Justice Jyoti Mulimani passed the interim order on the petitions filed by S. Radha Krishna and 19 others.

The petitioners have questioned the legality of the communications issued to them on June 6-7, 2022, informing that their services would not be renewed further and they could apply for the permanent posts at the university as and when they were advertised.

Though the communication also states that in the event the petitioners are not recruited to any permanent post, a fair and equitable separation package (VSS) has been worked out, the petitioners pointed out that the university had reserved liberty even to reject their VSS applications.

Pointing out that they were working on a par with the regular employees as the university had provided them with all the benefits extended to permanent employees, the petitioners contended that their services have to be considered for regularisation as they have been working continuously from more than 15 years.

The petitioners, who have spent “best part of their productive life in the service of the university” cannot be removed from the service suddenly in view of restructuring of organisational set up of non-teaching staff, it has been contended in the petition.