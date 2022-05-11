HC stays levying higher fee for renewal of registration of vehicles older than 15 years

The petitioner contended that the higher renewal fee and penalty are without the authority of law. | Photo Credit: File photo

The High Court of Karnataka has stayed the notification levying a higher fee for renewal of registration and fitness certificate, and a higher penalty for delay in applying for the renewal, for vehicles older than 15 years.

A vacation bench of Justice Hemant Chandangoudar passed the interim order, valid till the next date of hearing, on a petition filed by the Federation of Karnataka Lorry Owners’ Association, Bengaluru.

The petitioner-federation questioned the legality of the notification, issued on April 1, 2021, levying the higher fee and penalty, with effect from April 1, 2022, for vehicles older than 15 years. The higher fee and penalty are without authority of law, the petitioner contended.