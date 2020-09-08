HC stays law on 25% reservation for Karnataka students in NLSIU

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday stayed the new law that provides reservation of 25% of the total seats in the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) for the students of Karnataka.
A Division Bench comprising Justice B.V. Nagarathna and Justice Ravi V Hosmani passed the interim order on the petitions filed by Master Balachandar Krishnan, an aspirant to a seat in the NLSIU, the Bar Council of India and others.
The Bench on September 1 had reserved its final verdict on the question of constitutional validity of the The National Law School of India (Amendment) Act, 2020 after completion of arguments.
However, the NLSIU subsequently filed an application before the Bench informing about its decision to conduct its own entrance test for selection to students for the academic year 2020-21 citing repeated postponement of Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) to be conducted by the consortium of National Law Universities across India.
Following this application, the Bench on Tuesday found it necessary to pass an interim order, keeping in midn the interest of students, as it was not possible to deliver final verdict on the petitions before September 12, the date on which the NLSIU scheduled to hold its own National Law Aptitude Test (NLAT) for selecting candidates for admission.
Meanwhile, the Bench has issued certain directions to the NLSIU on preparing merit list based on its proposed NLAT.
