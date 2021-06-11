HC stays election to the post of Mysuru Mayor

Bengaluru

11 June 2021 00:30 IST

The High Court of Karnataka on Thursday stayed the election scheduled to be held on June 11 to the post of Mayor of Mysuru city as restrictions imposed to check the spread of COVID-19 are in place.

Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum passed the order on a petition filed by Pradeep, a councillor of the Mysuru City Corporation.

The court, however, said authorities can decide on holding the election after lifting of guidelines issued under the Disaster Management Act. The councillor had contended that the election process would result in gathering of councillors and others in violation of the guidelines.

