HC stays CCI’s order for investigation on Amazon, Flipkart

The Karnataka High Court on Friday stayed the January 13 order of the Competition Commission of India initiating an investigation to find out whether e-commerce majors Amazon and Flipkart have violated the competition law.
Justice P.S. Dinesh Kumar passes the interim order while admitting a petition filed by Amazon Seller Services Pvt. Ltd.
On January 13, the CCI directed its director-general to carry out an investigation and submit a report in 60 days.
The investigation was ordered following a complaint by the Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh, which complained that Amazon and Flipkart were giving preferential treatment to certain sellers, leading to foreclosure of other non-preferred sellers, among other allegations. The alleged preferential treatment was cited as a violation of the provisions of the Competition Act, 2002.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.