HC stays CCI’s order for investigation on Amazon, Flipkart

The Karnataka High Court on Friday stayed the January 13 order of the Competition Commission of India initiating an investigation to find out whether e-commerce majors Amazon and Flipkart have violated the competition law.

Justice P.S. Dinesh Kumar passes the interim order while admitting a petition filed by Amazon Seller Services Pvt. Ltd.

On January 13, the CCI directed its director-general to carry out an investigation and submit a report in 60 days.

The investigation was ordered following a complaint by the Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh, which complained that Amazon and Flipkart were giving preferential treatment to certain sellers, leading to foreclosure of other non-preferred sellers, among other allegations. The alleged preferential treatment was cited as a violation of the provisions of the Competition Act, 2002.