Karnataka HC: Spell out plan to provide basic facilities in govt. schools under RTE Act

Observing that financial constraints cannot be the grounds for not providing basic infrastructure in government schools as many schools are in a sorry state of affairs, the Karnataka High Court on Monday directed the State government to give a time-bound plan to provide basic facilities in 889 schools, sample data of which were already submitted to the court by the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA).

The court directed that an officer has to file an affidavit on oath in two weeks indicating time frame in which to provide infrastructure, prescribed in the schedule of norms and standards prescribed in the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, as the survey carried out by the KSLSA as per court’s direction disclosed that a large number of government schools lack several basic facilities mandated as per the RTE Act.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Mohammad Nawaz issued the direction during the hearing of a PIL petition, filed by the Anti-Corruption Council of India, a social service organisation, complaining about lack of infrastructure in schools.

The KSLSA had collected data from 70,000 schools and had analysed sample data from 889 schools to submit report to the court.

The Bench also made it clear that providing facilities as per norms and standards prescribed in the RTE Act will not be restricted to only 889 schools would apply to all schools that come within the purview of the RTE Act.

Pointing out that Section 19 (1) of the RTE Act stipulates that no school shall be established or recognised, unless it fulfils the norms and standards specified in the schedule, the Bench observed that the analysed data and photographs provided by the KSLSA in its report shows a very sorry state of affairs in various government schools.

It also observed that the report indicated that 37% schools do not have separate toilets for girls, 93% schools do not have separate toilets for disabled children, only 10% schools have separate toilets for teachers, among other shortcomings.