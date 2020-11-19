HC sets aside Karnataka government’s reservation order

In a setback to the State government, the High Court on Thursday set aside the October 18 notification issued by government reserving posts of presidents and vice-presidents of all City Municipal Councils, Town Municipal Councils, and Town Panchayats.
Justice R. Devdas passed the order while allowing petitions filed by R. Basavaraj and several other members of various local bodies.
The court held that the notification was “a blatant violation of the rules of reservation and rotation, extenuated by oblique motive and malice”.
While directing the government to notify within four weeks the fresh reservation by adhering to the law, the court said the elections held and results declared based on the October notification would remain in suspended animation until the fresh notification or further declaration by the court.
