HC seeks State’s response on inquiry into quarry blast

Bengaluru

03 February 2021 01:43 IST

The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday directed the State government to make its stand clear on the nature of inquiry to be conducted into the incident of blast at a stone quarrying site at Hunasodu villege near Shivamogga city on January 21.

Also, the court asked the government to inform the precautions that would be taken to prevent such incidents and the actions initiated against the persons responsible for the blast that occurred due to explosives laden in a truck parked inside a quarrying site.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum issued the directions while hearing a PIL petition filed by K.B. Vijayakumar, a city-based advocate.

Advertising

Advertising

The petitioner has sought a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the incident under the court’s monitoring while alleging that public servants, right from the panchayat level to the principal secretaries of the government and the political class were responsible for such an incident. The petitioner has also sought a survey by using drones on stone quarrying and crushing operations in the State.