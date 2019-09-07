HC seeks report on calls made by intelligence wing to PIL petitioner

The Karnataka High Court on Friday directed the Director-General and Inspector-General of Police (DG&IGP) to nominate a senior police officer to examine the claim made by Mallikarjuna A., who has filed a PIL petition in the court on issues related to drought and floods, that personnel of the State Police Department’s Intelligence wing had called the petitioner.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Mohammad Nawaz issued the direction after Mr. Mallikarjuna filed an affidavit stating that personnel from the Intelligence wing called him to enquire about his petition and sought some details.

The petitioner has also submitted a compact disc containing recorded conversation between him and personnel of the Intelligence wing, and the telephone numbers from which he received the calls.

‘Serious’ issue

If the allegation of the petitioner is true, then it is a “serious” issue as the court is hearing the petitioner, the Bench orally observed. It ordered that the police officer, to be nominated by the DG&IGP, must examine all the details as an officer of the court and submit his report to the court in a sealed cover. If the Intelligence wing wanted information on a petition, they should have called the government officers or the counsel, and not the petitioner, the Bench observed orally.

During an earlier hearing, the government counsel had told the Bench that the petitioner was calling the officials and “threatening” them, but the petitioner denied the allegation while clarifying that he had communicated with the officials on enforcement of the Disaster Management Act while pointing out that personnel of Intelligence wing had called him.

The Bench had then asked him too file an affidavit on the calls received from the Intelligence wing.

The petitioner sought a direction from the court to prosecute him if it finds that he had “threatened” the officials or to advise the officials to apologise if the court finds that the allegation of threatening made by the official was false.

The Bench, which is monitoring enforcement of the DM Act through the petition filed by Mr. Mallikarjuna, and the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority, has adjourned further hearing till September 13.