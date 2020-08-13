HC seeks NIMHANS’ response on union’s plaint

Bengaluru

13 August 2020 22:46 IST

The High Court Karnataka on Thursday asked the National Institution of Mental Health and Nuero Sciences to clarify whether all labourers engaged in sanitary work have been provided with N-95 masks.

Also, the court directed BMCRI, which manages the affairs of Victoria Hospital, to respond to the complaints about non-payment of wages to housekeeping staff appointed on contract basis and non-supply of PPE kits to them.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar issued the direction while hearing a PIL petition filed by All-India Central Council of Trade Unions. The Bench also clarified that the hearing of this petition will not come in the way of the Deputy Labour Commissioner from considering the issue of payment of wages, etc. raised by the AICCTU on behalf of the contract labourers employed in the hospital

Advertising

Advertising