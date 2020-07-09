HC seeks KMC response on doctors not treating non-COVID-19 patients

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday directed the Karnataka Medical Council (KMC) to inform the court whether complaints had been received against medical practitioners for not treating non-COVID-19 patients, and if action had been initiated.

The court also directed the State and the KMC to submit details of measures taken into the grievances against medical practitioners on their failure to treat the patients.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice M. Nagaprasanna issued the direction on a PIL petition filed by Ramesh L. Naik, a Tumakuru-based advocate.

The petitioner complained that there were several instances of common people, suffering from ailments not related to COVID-19, unable to get timely treatment as many medical practitioners were declining them and several had closed their clinics.