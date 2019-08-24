HC seeks details on selection procedure for juvenile police units

The Karnataka High Court on Friday directed the State government to submit details on how police personnel are selected to special juvenile police units, and the training given to such police personnel and child welfare officers as these posts involve specialised tasks.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Mohammad Nawaz issued the directions during the hearing of a PIL petition initiated suo motu by the High Court on the directions of the apex court for ensuring effective implementation of various provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

Observing from data that a large number of posts are vacant in 77 government children homes across the State, the Bench directed the government to take prompt measures to fill up these posts and provide necessary infrastructure such as premises and facilities to members and staff of child welfare boards in all districts.

The Bench also observed that the chief metropolitan magistrate and the chief judicial magistrates will have to comply with the responsibility of reviewing once in three months the pendency of cases registered under the Act, and order either increasing the frequency of sitting of Juvenile Justice Boards or constitute additional boards depending upon the number of cases.

The government has been directed to inform the court within a month whether data of missing or trafficked children are maintained, and details of adoption cases have been maintained as per the norms.

Further hearing of the case was adjourned till September 30.