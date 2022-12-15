HC says govt. circular on school safety measures not applicable to institutions established prior to 2017-18

December 15, 2022 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The High Court of Karnataka has said that circular issued in 2021 by the State government on safety measures to be implemented in all the schools cannot be made applicable to the institutions established prior to 2017-18, while considering renewal of recognition of such schools.

The court said that the government’s circular was issued in violation of the judgment of the apex court as far as existing schools are concerned and certain safety measures cannot be enforced on the schools that were established prior to 2017-18.

Justice E.S. Indiresh passed the order while allowing a petition filed by Associated Managements’ of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka, which had challenged the circulars issued July 7, 2021 and November 2, 2021. The safety measures included building safety, fire safety, storing toxic materials, evaluation of structural aspect of school building etc.

As the government subsequently issued another circular in June 2022 on safety measures, the court said that it is open to the petitioner to challenge it separately on the ground that it too is contrary to apex court’s judgment.

