HC restrains SBI from terminating services of 120 SBM employees

The High Court of Karnataka on Thursday restrained the State Bank of India (SBI) and the State Bank of Mysore (SBM) from terminating services or altering the service conditions of around 120 employees working as sweepers and peons on temporary basis in various branches of SBM in the State.

Justice G. Narendar passed the interim order on a petition filed by Ravi C., working at city’s Kavalbyrasandra branch of SBM, and 119 others who are working in different branches across the State.

It was claimed on behalf of the petitioners that they have been working from over a decade and in some instances for nearly over two decades and their jobs are at stake in view of the merger of SBM with SBI. The SBI had put the petitioner-employees on notice stating that “only permanent and regular officers alone would be absorbed and retained in service.”

Counsel for the petitioners contended that the petitioners apprehend that both the SBI and SBM are likely to terminate their services from March 31, 2017 despite an assurance, during discussions held between the management and the representatives of the SBM, that the petitioners would be absorbed into the service.

Pointing out that the minutes of the meetings held way back in February 1982 and June 1985 establishes that the SBM had assured that the temporary employees would be considered for absorption, the counsel has contended that the stand of the SBI is contrary to the understanding arrived at between the representatives of the employees and the management of the SBM.

The court said that interim order would be in force till next date of hearing on April 13.