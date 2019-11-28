HC restrains NHAI from proceeding with highway construction in Western Ghats

The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday restrained the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) from undertaking any activity with regard to the proposed construction of a greenfield highway, Phase III of Chitradurga-Mangaluru Intercorridor of NH 173 from Mudigere Handpost to Nellyadi, cutting through the pristine Western Ghats.

Passing the interim order on a public interest writ petition filed by Vinay Madhav, a native of Makonahalli in Mudigere taluk and a journalist in Bengaluru, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay S. Okha and Justice Pradeep Singh Yerur said no activity can be undertaken without its permission, while ordering issue of notices to the Central and State governments.

Mr. Madhav submitted that NHAI has sought diversion of 60.13 hectares of land in the rain-forests encompassed in six reserve forests of the Western Ghats, a recognised biodiversity hotspot, for the project.

NHAI has planned massive construction on several stretches of the highway without obtaining necessary clearances under Forest (Conservation) Act and in violation of Guidelines for taking Non-Forestry Activities in Wildlife Habitats under the Wildlife (Protection) Act. It has also planned foundation-stone laying programme for the project by the Union Minister for Roads and Highways.

The detailed project report indicates the highway cuts through environmentally sensitive areas of Western Ghats and is within 10 km from Kudremukh National Park and Bhadra Tiger Reserve. The DPR, however, is silent on damage to environment and proposes compensatory afforestation, which cannot compensate loss of natural rain forests as per scientific evidence, the petitioner said.

The proposed highway falls under the ecologically sensitive zones as identified by both Madhav Gadgil and K. Kasturirangan panels where road construction activities have to be restricted.

Besides being home to endangered species of flora and fauna, the alignment passes through the catchment area of Netravathi river, the lifeline of Mangaluru. The region is already devastated by several projects, including HPCL pipeline and road, Yettinahole Water Diversion Project etc, he said.

NHAI has falsely claimed the alternative alignment between Mangaluru and Chitradurga was 472 km long via Nelamangala, while there exists a viable alignment via Sakleshpur-Belur-Chikkamagaluru (312 km), Mr. Madhav said.

Since the State forest department did not respond to his plea to restrain construction activities, he had to approach the court, the petitioner said.