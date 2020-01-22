HC restrains eviction of occupants of sheds in Bellandur

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday restrained authorities from evicting or disturbing those living sheds in survey number 35/2 of Kariyammana Agrahara, Bellandur, behind Mantri Espana apartments, and in Devarabeesanahalli and Kundalahalli, all areas situated in Ward number 151.

However, the Court made it clear that as the land in question is private, the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike can take action for removal of illegal structures as per the provisions of the Karnataka Municipal Corporations Act.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Hemant Chandangoudar passed the interim order on a PIL petition filed by People’s Union for Civil Liberties-Karnataka.

Counsel for the government said that the police had merely sent a team to the spot based a letter written by the BBMP seeking police protection for removing illegal sheds. But the BBMP counsel said that demolitions were not carried out by the BBMP.

Following these claims, the Bench directed the City Police Commissioner to conduct an inquiry to find out the agency that had carried out the eviction and demolition process if the police have no information on this aspect.