HC restores criminal breach of trust charge against Janardhana Reddy

In a setback to former Minister G. Janardhana Reddy, the High Court of Karnataka on Friday restored the charge of criminal breach of trust, which was one among other charges against him in three separate cases, related to illegal mining and transportation of mined ores to Belekeri port in Uttara Kannada district for export, which are under trial before a special court in the city.

Justice B.A Patil passed delivered the verdict while setting aside the separate orders passed by the special court constituted to exclusively deal with criminal cases related to MPs and MLAs in Karnataka, between September 15 and 18, 2018, discharging Mr. Reddy from the charge of Section 405 and 409 of Indian Penal Code.

The Central Bureau of Investigation had filed petitions challenging special court’s order. Mr. Reddy was arraigned as accused number one, six and two in these separate cases. Now, the trial will include the charge of criminal breach of trust, which attracts imprisonment for life, if convicted.

Pointing out that the special court had passed the order as if Mr. Reddy was discharged from the offence punishable under Section 409 after framing of charges and recording evidence of several witnesses, the High Court said that the special court had “put the cart before the horse”.

After framing the charge for criminal breach of trust and recording of the evidence, the special court had lost jurisdiction to alter the charges already framed and hence, could not have passed the order dropping charge, the High Court said.

Taking into consideration the fact that natural resources, which were in the custody of representatives of the people and the official concerned, were illegally extracted, the court observed that “if the persons who are duty bound to protect the public properties involve in such illegal act, it appears to be very serious and cannot be held that ingredients of Section 405 and 409 of the IPC are not existing against the petitioner.” Mr. Reddy was then Minister for Tourism and was minister in-charge of Ballari district.

Relying on various verdicts of the apex court, the High Court held that “the special court without looking into the seriousness of the case involved was swayed away by the submissions made by the counsel appearing for the accused and did not properly look into the law...”