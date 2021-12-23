HC reserves verdict on petitions against ban on online gaming

The High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday reserved its verdict on a batch of petitions questioning the legality of several provisions of the Karnataka Police (Amendment) Act, 2021, which prohibits and criminalises the activities of offering and playing games of skill, including online games, by risking money or otherwise.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice Krishna S. Dixit reserved the judgment after conclusion of oral arguments on behalf of the petitioners and the State Government.

The petitioners include associations of gaming operators like Online Gaming Federation, Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports, gaming operators like Galactus Funware Technology Pvt. Ltd., Bengaluru, Play Games 24X7 Pvt. Ltd., Mumbai, Head Digital Works Pvt. Ltd., Hyderabad, Gameskraft Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Bengaluru, and Junglee Games India Pvt. Ltd., New Delhi, Pacific Gaming Pvt. Ltd., Bengaluru, Pool N Club, and a few individuals who are online gaming enthusiasts.

The main contention of the petitioners was that the new law ‘unlawfully’ prohibits the ‘lawful and legitimate’ business of online games of skill. The petitioners contended that games of skill (involving risking of money or otherwise) do not amount to wagering or betting as interpreted by the apex court.

However, the Government defended the new law citing that it is a legislation in the larger public interest and ensure public order while contending that there is vast difference in games of skill when they are played in physical mode and online mode.