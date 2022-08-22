HC reserves verdict on CET repeaters’ pleas on ranking

Special Correspondent August 22, 2022 20:36 IST

The High Court of Karnataka on Monday reserved its verdict on the petitions filed by a group of students questioning the non-consideration of their marks awarded to them in the 2021 pre-university course while allotting ranks to them in the Common Entrance Test (CET)-2022.

The government and the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) have defended the action stating that marks awarded in 2021 cannot be considered for CET ranking as even in the CET-2021 the II PU marks were not considered as it was awarded without conducting written exams.

However, the petitioners have contended that the notification for CET-2022 did not notify the candidates that for those who completed II PU in 2021 only the CET-22 marks would be considered. It was contended on behalf of the petitioners that considering II PU marks and CET-22 marks in the 50:50 ratio as per law for those who have complete d II PU in 2022 is discriminatory in nature.

Meanwhile, the KEA told the court that there were deliberation in the KEA executive committee on non-consideration of 2021 II PU marks after the data pointed out that around 26,000 students as appeared as repeaters in 2022 unlike in the earlier years when only around 2,000 students were appearing as repeaters for KCET.

Justice S.R. Krishna Kumar, who heard the petitions filed by Eashwar R. and other students has said that he would pronounce the order at the earliest while continuing the earlier order that the ongoing document verification process would be subject to final orders on these petitions.