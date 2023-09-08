HamberMenu
HC reserves order on Prajwal’s plea for staying verdict on his election

September 08, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The High Court of Karnataka on Friday reserved its order on Prajwal Revanna’s plea for staying the court’s September 1 verdict of declaring his election to Lok Sabha from Hassan constituency as null and void, till he files an appeal before the apex court challenging the verdict.

Earlier, advocate representing G. Devaraje Gowda, who had filed petition in 2019 questioning the legality of the election, had opposed grant of stay.

Justice K. Natarajan reserved the order on the application filed by Mr. Prajwal after hearing the arguments of advocates representing Mr. Prajwal and Mr. Devaraje Gowda.

The court in its September 1 verdict had declared the election of Mr. Prajwal, grandson of former Prime Minister and JD(S) national president H.D. Deve Gowda, as null and void for indulging in a series of corrupt practices.

Mr. Prajwal has 30 days from the date of the High Court’s verdict to file an appeal before the Supreme Court challenging the High Court’s verdict.

