Karnataka

HC reserves order on bail pleas of accused in PSI recruitment scam

Special Correspondent Bengaluru July 20, 2022 20:13 IST
Updated: July 21, 2022 00:20 IST

The High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday reserved its verdict on the petitions filed by some of the accused persons in the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment scam.

Justice H.P. Sandesh reserved the verdict after conclusion of the arguments by the advocates representing accused-petitioners C.N. Shashidhara and others, and the State Public Prosecutor.

Earlier, the SPP pointed out to the court that the CCTV footages revealed that some of the accused candidates were found sitting idle for hours in the examination hall and had answered only 19-20 questions. However, such candidates had received highest marks and became eligible in view of tampering of OMR sheets.

Narcoanalysis

Meanwhile, the SPP said that senior IPS officer Amrit Paul, who has been arrested in the scam for his alleged role in the crime as the Additional Director General of Police (Recruitment), is not cooperating with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in the probe.

The High Court was also informed that the CID has submitted an application before the jurisdictional magistrate court seeking permission to subject Mr. Paul to naroanalysis to elicit information from him in view of his non-cooperation with the probe.

As Mr. Paul has deleted the information in his mobile phone by formatting it, the CID is awaiting FSL report on the possibility to retrieve the deleted data, the SPP told the court.

