HC reprieve for Mangaluru youngster found with bullet in wallet at airport

In a reprieve for a youngster, who disobeyed his mother’s advice against holding on to a bullet found in construction debris near his house, the High Court of Karnataka has quashed the criminal proceedings initiated against him after the bullet was found in his wallet during security check-in at Mangaluru airport.

Justice R. Devdas passed the order while allowing a petition, filed in 2016 by Arjun Purushan, a resident of Mangaluru, who was booked for carrying a bullet with him at the airport on December 23, 2016. He was 19 years old then and was a first-year engineering student.

He was travelling with his mother and brother to Mumbai to join his father, who was working in a petrochemical company in Gujarat, when the 7.6 mm bullet was detected in his personal wallet at the airport.

He told the police that he had found the bullet in the debris at a neighbouring construction site while playing there. His mother, supporting this claim, had also told the police that she, in fact, had asked him to throw away the bullet and chided him for keeping it with him.

However, the petitioner “mischievously pretended as if he had thrown the bullet away, but later kept it in his pocket and continued to keep the same in his personal wallet,” the court noted from records. It was pointed out by the young man’s counsel that the petitioner, having the normal normal curiosity of a youngster, had not listened to his mother. The counsel also said that neither Mr. Purushan nor his mother, who were living close to a police station in Mangaluru, were aware of how the bullet had reached the debris.

‘A careless act’

Terming the case “a good example of how a careless act by a young person can lead to serious consequences,” the court found two reasons to quash the criminal proceeding. Relying on earlier verdicts related to the possession of single bullets by air passengers, the court said that the provisions of the Arms Act were not applicable as Mr. Purushan had not been in possession of a firearm to operate the bullet. Furthermore, the court said, there was no need to wait for an investigation report because of the conduct and academic merit of the petitioner. “By now, the petitioner will have completed his engineering course or may be in the final stages of it. At this juncture, if criminal proceedings are left to linger like the sword of Damocles on his head, it will cause irreparable harm to the petitioner in his studies and future prospects,” the court observed.