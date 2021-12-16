HC relief to chairperson of Kollur temple managing committee

The High Court of Karnataka on Thursday allowed the chairperson and one of the members of the managing committee of the famous Kollur Sri Mookambika temple in Udupi district to perform day-to-day functions of their position sans the right to vote in committee meetings for now.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum passed the interim order on an appeal filed by K. Chandrashakara Shetty, chairperson, and Ganesh Kini, one of the members of the committee.

A single judge on November 15 had set aside the election to the post of chairperson while holding that both Mr. Shetty and Mr. Kini could not have been allowed to participate in the meeting held in April to elect chairperson as both of them had ceased to be members of the committee as they had submitted their resignation.

Refusing to accept contention that they had withdrawn their resignation before the meeting, the single judge had said that the principles of the law that gives an opportunity of withdrawing the resignation to an employee who depends on job for livelihood is not available to the members appointed to the managing committee of a temple.