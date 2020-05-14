Karnataka

HC rejects plea to direct govt. to enact law to protect gig workers

The High Court of Karnataka has rejected a PIL petition which had sought directions to the State government to enact a law for protection of gig workers and frame guidelines to ensure that the companies running information technology platforms pay salary to the registered gig workers.

Observing that it cannot issue direction for issuance of guidelines as existence of any law for protecting the interests of gig workers was not brought to its notice, the court said if the category of gig workers have no protection, it is for them to make appropriate representation to the State government.

“We are sure that if such a representation is made, the State government will consider the same expeditiously in accordance with law,” observed a special Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice B.V. Nagarathna, which is hearing PIL petitions related to issues cropped up owing to COVID-19 lockdown.

The petitioner, Ayantika Mondal, an advocate, had contended in her petition that while regular employees in the private IT-based platforms enjoy protection of laws, gig workers, who are key contributors to the functioning of the IT-based platforms, have been deprived such protection and they need help from the government due to situation created because of the lockdown.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 14, 2020 7:45:27 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/hc-rejects-plea-to-direct-govt-to-enact-law-to-protect-gig-workers/article31584316.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY