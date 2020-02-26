HC rejects plea against Anand Singh’s appointment

Bengaluru

26 February 2020 00:33 IST

The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday rejected a PIL petition that sought direction to the Chief Secretary of the State to remove B.S. Anand Singh as Minister for Forests, Environment and Ecology as he had a ‘conflict of interest’ in the form of business interests and pending criminal cases in various courts over mining issues.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Hemant Chandangoudar passed the order on the petition filed by K.B. Vijaya Kumar of Bengaluru.

The Bench declined to entertain the petition while pointing out that the Chief Secretary has no power in law to remove a Minister.

