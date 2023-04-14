HC raps postal authorities for allowing petitioner to choose a scheme that had lapsed

April 14, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

The High Court of Karnataka has asked the postal authorities to set their house in order in this digital age on finding that they woke up from slumber 12 years after an account, under a higher interest scheme, was opened irregularly four years after the scheme itself had lapsed, and refused to pay any interest to the account holder.

“The postal authorities must detect irregular accounts as soon as they are opened by intermittent scrutiny mechanism and inform such investors immediately... failing which the officers who manage such accounts should be held responsible and accountable for such dereliction of duty... so that the common man should not bear the brunt of unnecessary litigation,” the court said.

Justice M. Nagaprasanna passed the order while partly allowing a petition filed by one K. Shankarlal of Vyalikaval in Bengaluru questioning the department’s action of refusing to pay any interest on his deposit.

The petitioner opened an account under the name, Hindu Undivided Family-Public Provident Fund scheme in September, 2009, at Malleswaram post office through an agent, and was regularly depositing amount as per the terms of the scheme as the account was to mature on March 31, 2023.

Shock after 12 years

To his shock, he received a communication from the postmaster on September 23, 2021 stating that his account was an irregular one as it was opened after the scheme itself was discontinued with effect from April, 2005.

The petitioner’s correspondence with the postmaster and the the Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Bengaluru West division, did not resolve the issue, as the department closed his account and refused to pay even the interest at savings bank account rate on the deposited amount.

The court said that petitioner, who had opened the account for accumulating money for his daughter’s marriage, was in no way responsible for the fault as it was the postal authorities who received the deposit amount for 12 years even though they were aware that the scheme did not exist after March 31, 2005.

“The action of the postal authorities in denying interest and directing closure of the account holding it to be irregular does not behove its status being a State under Article 12 of the Constitution of India, as the impugned action is far from fairness,” the court observed.

Direction

The court directed the department to pay interest at higher rate as per the lapsed scheme till September 23, 2021, the date on which the petitioner was informed about the lapsed scheme; and the interest at scheduled bank lending rate from September 2023 till the maturity of the deposit.