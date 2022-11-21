HC quashes SRS Travel’s cheating complaint against Scania Commercial Vehicles India Pvt. Ltd.

November 21, 2022 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

The High Court of Karnataka has quashed a criminal case of cheating filed by the proprietor of city-based SRS Travels against the top executives of Scania Commercial Vehicles India Pvt. Ltd. (SCVIPL), a Sweden-based bus and truck manufacturer, for the loss caused to the travels due to supply of “defective” buses.

“It is clear that the complaint is registered only for the purpose of recovery of money or to settle scores with the company [SCVIPL], which had not released the buses as no payment was made towards repair of buses,” the court observed.

Justice M. Nagaprasanna passed the order while allowing the petition filed by SCVIPL, its Managing Director Petr Novotny, and six other top executives, who were named as accused in the complaint.

The Kalasipalya police registered a First Information Report on April 5, 2020, acting on a complaint by K.T. Rajashekar, who was the proprietor of SRS Travels. As Mr. Rajashekar died during the pendency of the petition, his daughter had continued the case.

“The offence of criminal breach of trust or cheating cannot even remotely be found in the complaint which alleges that a commercial transaction has gone wrong between SCVIPL and the complainant. The transaction has gone wrong not because of the acts of SCVIPL, but due to the complainant failing to pay the amount either to SCVIPL or to the financier,” the court pointed out.

“Having defaulted in payment and losing possession of buses based on attachment order passed by a Delhi court on financier’s plea, the complainant becomes disgruntled and takes to arm twisting the SCVIPL for settlement of dues... Therefore, the complaint is a product of a commercial transaction going wrong, the complainant getting disgruntled with the seizure of vehicles seeks to dress the aforesaid facts with the colour of crime,” the court observed.

SRS, which purchased 77 buses from SCVIPL between 2013-18, had lodged the complaint alleging that it suffered huge financial losses due to “defective” buses supplied by SCVIPL.

However, the court noted from the records that SRS came up with the complaint of “defective” buses after using these buses for more than 1 to 2 lakh kilometres and after SCVIPL did not release some buses after repair for non-payment of around ₹90 lakh by SRS.

The financier had taken possession of several buses on a civil court’s order as SRS defaulted in repayment loan instalments, which was close to ₹40 crore, the court noticed.